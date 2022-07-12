M. Krueger vs T. Van Rijthoven | Newport
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 12.07.2022 | Court 1
Programmato
M. Krueger
M. Krueger
T. Van Rijthoven
T. Van Rijthoven
A partire dalle 17:00
Pubblicità
Ad

Mitchell Krueger - Tim van Rijthoven Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Mitchell-Krueger-headshot
MitchellKrueger
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • ATP classifica146
  • ATP punti387
  • Età28
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso82kg
Tim-Van Rijthoven-headshot
TimVan Rijthoven
Olanda
Olanda
  • ATP classifica103
  • ATP punti540
  • Età25
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso88kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

M. Krueger

T. Van Rijthoven

Altre partite

Q. Halys
Q. Halys
A. Popyrin
A. Popyrin
A partire dalle 17:00
L. Broady
L. Broady
J. Duckworth (8)
J. Duckworth (8)
A partire dalle 17:00
M. Purcell
M. Purcell
A. Mannarino
A. Mannarino
A partire dalle 17:00
S. Querrey
S. Querrey
A. Murray (6)
A. Murray (6)
A partire dalle 17:00
Pubblicità
Ad

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5150
5
C. Ruud
5050

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Mitchell Krueger vs Tim van Rijthoven ATP, Newport - 12 luglio 2022

Segui la partita di tennis ATP, Newport tra Mitchell Krueger e Tim van Rijthoven live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 17:00 del 12 luglio 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di ATP, Newport Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...