M. Krueger vs T. Van Rijthoven | Newport
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 12.07.2022 | Court 1
Programmato
M. Krueger
T. Van Rijthoven
A partire dalle 17:00
Mitchell Krueger - Tim van Rijthoven Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
MitchellKrueger
Stati Uniti
- ATP classifica146
- ATP punti387
- Età28
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso82kg
TimVan Rijthoven
Olanda
- ATP classifica103
- ATP punti540
- Età25
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso88kg
Statistiche
Ultime partite
M. Krueger
T. Van Rijthoven
