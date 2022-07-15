M. Cressy vs J. Isner | Newport
Singolo maschile | Semifinale | 16.07.2022 | International Tennis Hall of Fame
Programmato
M. Cressy (4)
M. Cressy (4)
J. Isner (2)
J. Isner (2)
16/07
Maxime Cressy - John Isner Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Maxime-Cressy-headshot
MaximeCressy
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • ATP classifica41
  • ATP punti1047
  • Età25
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
John-Isner-headshot
JohnIsner
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • ATP classifica22
  • ATP punti1593
  • Età37
  • Altezza2.08m
  • Peso108kg

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
1

Vittorie

1 match

0

Vittorie

Ultime partite

M. Cressy

J. Isner

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5150
5
C. Ruud
5050

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Maxime Cressy vs John Isner ATP, Newport - 16 luglio 2022

Segui la partita di tennis ATP, Newport tra Maxime Cressy e John Isner live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 00:00 del 16 luglio 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di ATP, Newport Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...