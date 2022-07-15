M. Cressy vs J. Isner | Newport
Singolo maschile | Semifinale | 16.07.2022 | International Tennis Hall of Fame
Programmato
M. Cressy (4)
J. Isner (2)
16/07
Maxime Cressy - John Isner Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
MaximeCressy
Stati Uniti
- ATP classifica41
- ATP punti1047
- Età25
- Altezza-
- Peso-
JohnIsner
Stati Uniti
- ATP classifica22
- ATP punti1593
- Età37
- Altezza2.08m
- Peso108kg
Statistiche
Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
1
Vittorie
1 match
0
Vittorie
Ultime partite
M. Cressy
J. Isner
Classifica
|Giocatori
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5150
|5
|5050