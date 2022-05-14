J. Isner/D. Schwartzman vs A. Golubev/M. González | Roma
Doppio maschile | Semifinale | 14.05.2022 | Pietrangeli
Completato
J. Isner
D. Schwartzman
6
4
111
A. Golubev
M. González
4
6
09
Pubblicità
Ad
John Isner / Diego Schwartzman - Máximo González / Andrey Golubev Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
JohnIsner
Stati Uniti
- Età37
- Altezza2.08m
- Peso108kg
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
- Età29
- Altezza1.7m
- Peso-
AndreyGolubev
Kazakistan
- Età34
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso-
MáximoGonzález
Argentina
- Età38
- Altezza1.75m
- Peso75kg
Altre partite
Pubblicità
Ad