J. Isner/D. Schwartzman vs A. Golubev/M. González | Roma
Doppio maschile | Semifinale | 14.05.2022 | Pietrangeli
Completato
J. Isner
J. Isner
D. Schwartzman
D. Schwartzman
6
4
111
A. Golubev
A. Golubev
M. González
M. González
4
6
09
Pubblicità
Ad

John Isner / Diego Schwartzman - Máximo González / Andrey Golubev Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

John-Isner-headshot
JohnIsner
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • Età37
  • Altezza2.08m
  • Peso108kg
Diego-Schwartzman-headshot
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
Argentina
  • Età29
  • Altezza1.7m
  • Peso-
Andrey-Golubev-headshot
AndreyGolubev
Kazakistan
Kazakistan
  • Età34
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso-
Máximo-González-headshot
MáximoGonzález
Argentina
Argentina
  • Età38
  • Altezza1.75m
  • Peso75kg

Statistiche

Altre partite

Pubblicità
Ad