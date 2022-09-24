B. Klahn/F. Verdasco vs N. Lammons/J. Withrow | San Diego Open
Doppio maschile | Semifinale | 24.09.2022 | Barnes Stadium
Programmato
B. Klahn
F. Verdasco
N. Lammons
J. Withrow
A partire dalle 23:00
Fernando Verdasco / Bradley Klahn - Jackson Withrow / Nathaniel Lammons Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
BradleyKlahn
Stati Uniti
- Età32
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso75kg
FernandoVerdasco
Spagna
- Età38
- Altezza1.85m
- Peso87kg
NathanielLammons
Stati Uniti
- Età29
- Altezza-
- Peso-
JacksonWithrow
Stati Uniti
- Età29
- Altezza-
- Peso-
Statistiche
Ultime partite
B. Klahn
F. Verdasco
N. Lammons
J. Withrow
