A. Popyrin vs J. Duckworth | San Diego Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 19.09.2022 | Barnes Stadium
Programmato
A. Popyrin
J. Duckworth (7)
19/09
Pubblicità
Ad
Alexei Popyrin - James Duckworth Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
AlexeiPopyrin
Australia
- ATP classifica90
- ATP punti584
- Età23
- Altezza1.96m
- Peso-
JamesDuckworth
Australia
- ATP classifica70
- ATP punti717
- Età30
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso-
Statistiche
Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
0
Vittorie
1 match
1
Vittorie
Ultime partite
A. Popyrin
J. Duckworth
Altre partite
Pubblicità
Ad
Classifica
|Giocatori
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5850
|3
|5810
|4
|5065
|5
|5040