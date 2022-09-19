A. Popyrin vs J. Duckworth | San Diego Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 19.09.2022 | Barnes Stadium
Programmato
19/09
Alexei Popyrin - James Duckworth Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Alexei-Popyrin-headshot
AlexeiPopyrin
Australia
Australia
  • ATP classifica90
  • ATP punti584
  • Età23
  • Altezza1.96m
  • Peso-
James-Duckworth-headshot
JamesDuckworth
Australia
Australia
  • ATP classifica70
  • ATP punti717
  • Età30
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
0

Vittorie

1 match

1

Vittorie

Ultime partite

A. Popyrin

J. Duckworth

Altre partite

21/09
PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Alexei Popyrin vs James Duckworth ATP, San Diego - 19 settembre 2022

