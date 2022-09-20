C. O'Connell vs J. Kubler | San Diego Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 21.09.2022 | Barnes Tennis Center
Programmato
C. O'Connell

J. Kubler

21/09
Christopher O'Connell - Jason Kubler Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Christopher-O'Connell-headshot
ChristopherO'Connell
Australia
Australia
  • ATP classifica130
  • ATP punti419
  • Età28
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso78kg
Jason-Kubler-headshot
JasonKubler
Australia
Australia
  • ATP classifica99
  • ATP punti545
  • Età29
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

C. O'Connell

J. Kubler

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Christopher O'Connell vs Jason Kubler ATP, San Diego - 21 settembre 2022

Segui la partita di tennis ATP, San Diego tra Christopher O'Connell e Jason Kubler live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 00:00 del 21 settembre 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di ATP, San Diego Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...