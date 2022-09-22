M. Giron vs T. Etcheverry | San Diego Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 22.09.2022 | Barnes Stadium
Programmato
M. Giron (3)
T. Etcheverry
22/09
Marcos Giron - Tomás Etcheverry Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
MarcosGiron
Stati Uniti
- ATP classifica58
- ATP punti791
- Età29
- Altezza1.8m
- Peso77kg
TomásEtcheverry
Argentina
- ATP classifica89
- ATP punti593
- Età23
- Altezza-
- Peso-
Statistiche
Ultime partite
M. Giron
T. Etcheverry
Altre partite
Singolo maschile / Turno 2
Classifica
|Giocatori
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5850
|3
|5810
|4
|5065
|5
|5040