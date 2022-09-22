M. Giron vs T. Etcheverry | San Diego Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 22.09.2022 | Barnes Stadium
Programmato
M. Giron (3)
M. Giron (3)
T. Etcheverry
T. Etcheverry
22/09
Marcos Giron - Tomás Etcheverry Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Marcos-Giron-headshot
MarcosGiron
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • ATP classifica58
  • ATP punti791
  • Età29
  • Altezza1.8m
  • Peso77kg
Tomás-Etcheverry-headshot
TomásEtcheverry
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP classifica89
  • ATP punti593
  • Età23
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

M. Giron

T. Etcheverry

Altre partite

Singolo maschile / Turno 2

D. Evans (1)
D. Evans (1)
T. Daniel
T. Daniel
22/09
C. Lestienne
C. Lestienne
22/09
M. Krueger
M. Krueger
J. Duckworth (7)
J. Duckworth (7)
22/09
22/09
Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

