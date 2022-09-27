C. Rodríguez/D. Hidalgo vs M. Kecmanovic/J. Peers | Eugene Korea Open Tennis Championships
Doppio maschile | Turno 1 | 27.09.2022 | Court 2
Programmato
C. Rodríguez
C. Rodríguez
D. Hidalgo
D. Hidalgo
M. Kecmanovic
M. Kecmanovic
J. Peers
J. Peers
27/09
Pubblicità
Ad

Diego Hidalgo / Cristian Rodríguez - John Peers / Miomir Kecmanovic Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Cristian-Rodríguez-headshot
CristianRodríguez
Colombia
Colombia
  • Età32
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Diego-Hidalgo-headshot
DiegoHidalgo
Ecuador
Ecuador
  • Età29
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Miomir-Kecmanovic-headshot
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • Età23
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso-
John-Peers-headshot
JohnPeers
Australia
Australia
  • Età34
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

C. Rodríguez

D. Hidalgo

M. Kecmanovic

J. Peers

Partite non ancora giocate

Altre partite

S. Myneni
S. Myneni
Y. Bhambri
Y. Bhambri
J. Eysseric
J. Eysseric
A. Sitak
A. Sitak
27/09
B. McLachlan
B. McLachlan
A. Göransson
A. Göransson
27/09
N. Lammons
N. Lammons
R. Klaasen
R. Klaasen
J. Munar
J. Munar
P. Martínez
P. Martínez
28/09
S. Kwon
S. Kwon
H. Chung
H. Chung
T. Huey
T. Huey
H. Hach
H. Hach
28/09
Pubblicità
Ad

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Cristian Rodríguez - Diego Hidalgo vs Miomir Kecmanovic - John Peers ATP, Seul Doppio - 27 settembre 2022

Segui la partita di tennis ATP, Seul Doppio tra Cristian Rodríguez - Diego Hidalgo e Miomir Kecmanovic - John Peers live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 07:00 del 27 settembre 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di ATP, Seul Doppio Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...