C. Rodríguez/D. Hidalgo vs M. Kecmanovic/J. Peers | Eugene Korea Open Tennis Championships
Doppio maschile | Turno 1 | 27.09.2022 | Court 2
Programmato
C. Rodríguez
D. Hidalgo
M. Kecmanovic
J. Peers
27/09
Pubblicità
Ad
Diego Hidalgo / Cristian Rodríguez - John Peers / Miomir Kecmanovic Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
CristianRodríguez
Colombia
- Età32
- Altezza-
- Peso-
DiegoHidalgo
Ecuador
- Età29
- Altezza-
- Peso-
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
- Età23
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso-
JohnPeers
Australia
- Età34
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso-
Statistiche
Ultime partite
C. Rodríguez
D. Hidalgo
M. Kecmanovic
J. Peers
Partite non ancora giocate