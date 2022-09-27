M. Demoliner/M. Melo vs M. Reyes/N. Barrientos | Eugene Korea Open Tennis Championships
Doppio maschile | Turno 1 | 28.09.2022 | Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
Programmato
28/09
Marcelo Demoliner / Marcelo Melo - Miguel Ángel Reyes / Nicolás Barrientos Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Marcelo-Demoliner-headshot
MarceloDemoliner
Brasile
Brasile
  • Età33
  • Altezza1.93m
  • Peso86kg
Marcelo-Melo-headshot
MarceloMelo
Brasile
Brasile
  • Età39
  • Altezza2.03m
  • Peso-
Miguel Ángel-Reyes-headshot
Miguel ÁngelReyes
Messico
Messico
  • Età35
  • Altezza1.74m
  • Peso74kg
Nicolás-Barrientos-headshot
NicolásBarrientos
Colombia
Colombia
  • Età35
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

M. Demoliner

M. Melo

M. Reyes

N. Barrientos

