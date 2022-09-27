S. Myneni/Y. Bhambri vs J. Eysseric/A. Sitak | Eugene Korea Open Tennis Championships
Doppio maschile | Turno 1 | 27.09.2022 | Court 13
Programmato
27/09
Yuki Bhambri / Saketh Myneni - Jonathan Eysseric / Artem Sitak Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Saketh-Myneni-headshot
SakethMyneni
India
India
  • Età34
  • Altezza1.93m
  • Peso85kg
Yuki-Bhambri-headshot
YukiBhambri
India
India
  • Età30
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso77kg
Jonathan-Eysseric-headshot
JonathanEysseric
Francia
Francia
  • Età32
  • Altezza1.8m
  • Peso79kg
Artem-Sitak-headshot
ArtemSitak
Nuova Zelanda
Nuova Zelanda
  • Età36
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

S. Myneni

Y. Bhambri

Partite non ancora giocate

J. Eysseric

A. Sitak

Altre partite

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Saketh Myneni - Yuki Bhambri vs Jonathan Eysseric - Artem Sitak ATP, Seul Doppio - 27 settembre 2022

Segui la partita di tennis ATP, Seul Doppio tra Saketh Myneni - Yuki Bhambri e Jonathan Eysseric - Artem Sitak live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 05:00 del 27 settembre 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di ATP, Seul Doppio Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

