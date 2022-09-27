S. Myneni/Y. Bhambri vs J. Eysseric/A. Sitak | Eugene Korea Open Tennis Championships
Doppio maschile | Turno 1 | 27.09.2022 | Court 13
Programmato
S. Myneni
Y. Bhambri
J. Eysseric
A. Sitak
27/09
Pubblicità
Ad
Yuki Bhambri / Saketh Myneni - Jonathan Eysseric / Artem Sitak Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
SakethMyneni
India
- Età34
- Altezza1.93m
- Peso85kg
YukiBhambri
India
- Età30
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso77kg
JonathanEysseric
Francia
- Età32
- Altezza1.8m
- Peso79kg
ArtemSitak
Nuova Zelanda
- Età36
- Altezza-
- Peso-
Statistiche
Ultime partite
S. Myneni
Y. Bhambri
Partite non ancora giocate
J. Eysseric
A. Sitak