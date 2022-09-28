J. Brooksby vs S. Kwon | Eugene Korea Open Tennis Championships
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 29.09.2022 | Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
Programmato
J. Brooksby (8)
J. Brooksby (8)
S. Kwon
S. Kwon
29/09
Jenson Brooksby - Kwon Soonwoo Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Jenson-Brooksby-headshot
JensonBrooksby
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • ATP classifica46
  • ATP punti982
  • Età21
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Soonwoo-Kwon-headshot
SoonwooKwon
Corea
Corea
  • ATP classifica121
  • ATP punti441
  • Età24
  • Altezza1.8m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

J. Brooksby

S. Kwon

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Jenson Brooksby vs Kwon Soonwoo ATP, Seul - 29 settembre 2022

Segui la partita di tennis ATP, Seul tra Jenson Brooksby e Kwon Soonwoo live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 00:00 del 29 settembre 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di ATP, Seul Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

