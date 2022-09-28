J. Brooksby vs S. Kwon | Eugene Korea Open Tennis Championships
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 29.09.2022 | Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
Programmato
J. Brooksby (8)
S. Kwon
29/09
Jenson Brooksby - Kwon Soonwoo Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
JensonBrooksby
Stati Uniti
- ATP classifica46
- ATP punti982
- Età21
- Altezza-
- Peso-
SoonwooKwon
Corea
- ATP classifica121
- ATP punti441
- Età24
- Altezza1.8m
- Peso-
Statistiche
Ultime partite
J. Brooksby
S. Kwon
Altre partite
Classifica
|Giocatori
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5850
|3
|5810
|4
|5065
|5
|5040