T. Daniel vs Y. Nishioka | Eugene Korea Open Tennis Championships
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 29.09.2022 | Court 10
Completato
T. Daniel
T. Daniel
2
4
Y. Nishioka
Y. Nishioka
6
6
Taro Daniel - Yoshihito Nishioka Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Taro-Daniel-headshot
TaroDaniel
Giappone
Giappone
  • ATP classifica92
  • ATP punti569
  • Età29
  • Altezza1.91m
  • Peso-
Yoshihito-Nishioka-headshot
YoshihitoNishioka
Giappone
Giappone
  • ATP classifica56
  • ATP punti827
  • Età27
  • Altezza1.71m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

T. Daniel

Y. Nishioka

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Taro Daniel vs Yoshihito Nishioka ATP, Seul - 29 settembre 2022

Segui la partita di tennis ATP, Seul tra Taro Daniel e Yoshihito Nishioka live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 05:00 del 29 settembre 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di ATP, Seul Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

