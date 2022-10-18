Q. Halys vs M. Ymer | Stoccolma
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 18.10.2022 | Centre Court
Programmato
Q. Halys
M. Ymer
18/10
Pubblicità
Ad
Quentin Halys - Mikael Ymer Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
QuentinHalys
Francia
- ATP classifica66
- ATP punti749
- Età25
- Altezza1.91m
- Peso78kg
MikaelYmer
Svezia
- ATP classifica79
- ATP punti667
- Età24
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso75kg
Statistiche
Ultime partite
Q. Halys
M. Ymer
Altre partite
Pubblicità
Ad
Classifica
|Giocatori
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5600
|4
|5155
|5
|4930