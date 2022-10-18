Q. Halys vs M. Ymer | Stoccolma
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 18.10.2022 | Centre Court
Programmato
Q. Halys
Q. Halys
M. Ymer
M. Ymer
18/10
Quentin Halys - Mikael Ymer Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Quentin-Halys-headshot
QuentinHalys
Francia
Francia
  • ATP classifica66
  • ATP punti749
  • Età25
  • Altezza1.91m
  • Peso78kg
Mikael-Ymer-headshot
MikaelYmer
Svezia
Svezia
  • ATP classifica79
  • ATP punti667
  • Età24
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso75kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

Q. Halys

M. Ymer

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
4930

