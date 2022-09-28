R. Safiullin vs T. Etcheverry | Tel Aviv Watergen Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 28.09.2022 | Centre Court
Programmato
R. Safiullin
T. Etcheverry
28/09
Pubblicità
Ad
Roman Safiullin - Tomás Etcheverry Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
RomanSafiullin
Russia
- ATP classifica104
- ATP punti506
- Età25
- Altezza-
- Peso-
TomásEtcheverry
Argentina
- ATP classifica87
- ATP punti601
- Età23
- Altezza-
- Peso-
Statistiche
Ultime partite
R. Safiullin
T. Etcheverry
Altre partite
Pubblicità
Ad
Classifica
|Giocatori
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5850
|3
|5810
|4
|5065
|5
|5040