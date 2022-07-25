J. Munar vs M. Ymer | Umago
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 25.07.2022 | Grandstand
Programmato
J. Munar
M. Ymer
25/07
Jaume Munar - Mikael Ymer Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
JaumeMunar
Spagna
- ATP classifica63
- ATP punti780
- Età25
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso78kg
MikaelYmer
Svezia
- ATP classifica91
- ATP punti609
- Età23
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso75kg
Statistiche
Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
1
Vittorie
1 match
0
Vittorie
Ultime partite
J. Munar
M. Ymer
Altre partite
