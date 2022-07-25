J. Munar vs M. Ymer | Umago
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 25.07.2022 | Grandstand
Programmato
J. Munar
J. Munar
M. Ymer
M. Ymer
25/07
Jaume Munar - Mikael Ymer Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Jaume-Munar-headshot
JaumeMunar
Spagna
Spagna
  • ATP classifica63
  • ATP punti780
  • Età25
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso78kg
Mikael-Ymer-headshot
MikaelYmer
Svezia
Svezia
  • ATP classifica91
  • ATP punti609
  • Età23
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso75kg

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
Jaume-Munar-headshot
JaumeMunar
Spagna
Spagna
Mikael-Ymer-headshot
MikaelYmer
Svezia
Svezia
1

Vittorie

1 match

0

Vittorie

Ultime partite

J. Munar

M. Ymer

