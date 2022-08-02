H. Rune vs B. Paire | Washington
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 03.08.2022 | William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Programmato
H. Rune (9)

B. Paire

03/08
Holger Rune - Benoît Paire Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Holger-Rune-headshot
HolgerRune
Danimarca
Danimarca
  • ATP classifica28
  • ATP punti1388
  • Età19
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Benoît-Paire-headshot
BenoîtPaire
Francia
Francia
  • ATP classifica112
  • ATP punti491
  • Età33
  • Altezza1.96m
  • Peso80kg

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite

HolgerRune



BenoîtPaire


1

Vittorie

1 match

0

Vittorie

Ultime partite

H. Rune

B. Paire

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
7625
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

