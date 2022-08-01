J. Duckworth vs B. Gojo | Washington
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 01.08.2022 | Court 4
Programmato
J. Duckworth
J. Duckworth
B. Gojo
B. Gojo
A partire dalle 20:00
James Duckworth - Borna Gojo Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

James-Duckworth-headshot
JamesDuckworth
Australia
Australia
  • ATP classifica62
  • ATP punti751
  • Età30
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso-
Borna-Gojo-headshot
BornaGojo
Croazia
Croazia
  • ATP classifica196
  • ATP punti269
  • Età24
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

J. Duckworth

B. Gojo

