L. Djere vs D. Goffin | Winston-Salem
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 22.08.2022 | Stadium
Programmato
L. Djere
L. Djere
D. Goffin
D. Goffin
22/08
Laslo Djere - David Goffin Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Laslo-Djere-headshot
LasloDjere
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP classifica86
  • ATP punti607
  • Età27
  • Altezza1.85m
  • Peso80kg
David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgio
Belgio
  • ATP classifica62
  • ATP punti745
  • Età31
  • Altezza1.8m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

L. Djere

D. Goffin

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
6760
3
R. Nadal
5620
4
C. Alcaraz
5045
5
C. Ruud
4865

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Laslo Djere vs David Goffin ATP, Winston-Salem - 22 agosto 2022

Segui la partita di tennis ATP, Winston-Salem tra Laslo Djere e David Goffin live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 01:00 del 22 agosto 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di ATP, Winston-Salem Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

