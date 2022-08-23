A. Ramos vs J. Millman | Winston-Salem
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 23.08.2022 | Court 2
Programmato
A. Ramos (8)
J. Millman
A partire dalle 20:00
Albert Ramos - John Millman Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Albert-Ramos-headshot
AlbertRamos
Spagna
Spagna
  • ATP classifica42
  • ATP punti1050
  • Età34
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso80kg
John-Millman-headshot
JohnMillman
Australia
Australia
  • ATP classifica104
  • ATP punti516
  • Età33
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
0

Vittorie

1 match

1

Vittorie

Ultime partite

A. Ramos

J. Millman

Altre partite

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5190
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

