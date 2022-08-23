A. Ramos vs J. Millman | Winston-Salem
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 23.08.2022 | Court 2
Programmato
A. Ramos (8)
J. Millman
A partire dalle 20:00
Albert Ramos - John Millman Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
AlbertRamos
Spagna
- ATP classifica42
- ATP punti1050
- Età34
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso80kg
JohnMillman
Australia
- ATP classifica104
- ATP punti516
- Età33
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso-
Statistiche
Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
0
Vittorie
1 match
1
Vittorie
Ultime partite
A. Ramos
J. Millman
Altre partite
Classifica
|Giocatori
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5190
|5
|4890