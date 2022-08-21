T. Etcheverry vs K. Edmund | Winston-Salem
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 22.08.2022 | Wake Forest University
Programmato
T. Etcheverry
K. Edmund
22/08
Pubblicità
Ad
Tomás Etcheverry - Kyle Edmund Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
TomásEtcheverry
Argentina
- ATP classifica90
- ATP punti579
- Età23
- Altezza-
- Peso-
KyleEdmund
Gran Bretagna
- ATP classifica-
- ATP punti-
- Età27
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso83kg
Statistiche
Ultime partite
T. Etcheverry
K. Edmund
Altre partite
Pubblicità
Ad
Classifica
|Giocatori
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|6760
|3
|5620
|4
|5045
|5
|4865