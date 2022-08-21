T. Etcheverry vs K. Edmund | Winston-Salem
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 22.08.2022 | Wake Forest University
Programmato
T. Etcheverry
T. Etcheverry
K. Edmund
K. Edmund
22/08
Tomás Etcheverry - Kyle Edmund Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Tomás-Etcheverry-headshot
TomásEtcheverry
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP classifica90
  • ATP punti579
  • Età23
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Kyle-Edmund-headshot
KyleEdmund
Gran Bretagna
Gran Bretagna
  • ATP classifica-
  • ATP punti-
  • Età27
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso83kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

T. Etcheverry

K. Edmund

