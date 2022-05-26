T. Etcheverry/A. Tabilo vs M. Fucsovics/F. Tiafoe | Roland Garros
Doppio maschile | Turno 1 | 26.05.2022 | Court 9
Completato
T. Etcheverry
A. Tabilo
A
M. Fucsovics
F. Tiafoe
Pubblicità
Ad
Alejandro Tabilo / Tomás Etcheverry - Márton Fucsovics / Frances Tiafoe Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
TomásEtcheverry
Argentina
- Età22
- Altezza-
- Peso-
AlejandroTabilo
Cile
- Età24
- Altezza-
- Peso-
MártonFucsovics
Ungheria
- Età30
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso-
FrancesTiafoe
Stati Uniti
- Età24
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso-
Statistiche
Ultime partite
T. Etcheverry
A. Tabilo
Partite non ancora giocate
M. Fucsovics
F. Tiafoe
Partite non ancora giocate