T. Etcheverry/A. Tabilo vs M. Fucsovics/F. Tiafoe | Roland Garros
Doppio maschile | Turno 1 | 26.05.2022 | Court 9
Completato
T. Etcheverry
T. Etcheverry
A. Tabilo
A. Tabilo
A
M. Fucsovics
M. Fucsovics
F. Tiafoe
F. Tiafoe
Pubblicità
Ad

Alejandro Tabilo / Tomás Etcheverry - Márton Fucsovics / Frances Tiafoe Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Tomás-Etcheverry-headshot
TomásEtcheverry
Argentina
Argentina
  • Età22
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Alejandro-Tabilo-headshot
AlejandroTabilo
Cile
Cile
  • Età24
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Márton-Fucsovics-headshot
MártonFucsovics
Ungheria
Ungheria
  • Età30
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso-
Frances-Tiafoe-headshot
FrancesTiafoe
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • Età24
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

T. Etcheverry

A. Tabilo

Partite non ancora giocate

M. Fucsovics

F. Tiafoe

Partite non ancora giocate

Altre partite

Doppio maschile / Turno 1

J. O'Mara
J. O'Mara
J. Withrow
J. Withrow
7
4
6
S. Walków
S. Walków
S. Arends
S. Arends
5
6
1
H. Gaston
H. Gaston
G. Simon
G. Simon
3
1
R. Klaasen
R. Klaasen
R. Haase
R. Haase
6
6
H. Heliövaara
H. Heliövaara
L. Glasspool
L. Glasspool
6
6
A. Mies
A. Mies
K. Krawietz
K. Krawietz
4
2
F. Coria
F. Coria
F. Cerúndolo
F. Cerúndolo
2
4
G. Escobar
G. Escobar
A. Behar
A. Behar
6
6
Pubblicità
Ad