O. Otte/D. Altmaier vs H. Reese/R. Ramanathan | Roland Garros
Doppio maschile | Turno 1 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmato
O. Otte
O. Otte
D. Altmaier
D. Altmaier
H. Reese
H. Reese
R. Ramanathan
R. Ramanathan
25/05
Pubblicità
Ad

Daniel Altmaier / Oscar Otte - Ramkumar Ramanathan / Hunter Reese Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Oscar-Otte-headshot
OscarOtte
Germania
Germania
  • Età28
  • Altezza1.96m
  • Peso77kg
Daniel-Altmaier-headshot
DanielAltmaier
Germania
Germania
  • Età23
  • Altezza1.91m
  • Peso88kg
Hunter-Reese-headshot
HunterReese
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • Età29
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Ramkumar-Ramanathan-headshot
RamkumarRamanathan
India
India
  • Età27
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

O. Otte

D. Altmaier

H. Reese

R. Ramanathan

Partite non ancora giocate

Altre partite

Doppio maschile / Turno 1

B. van de Zandschulp
B. van de Zandschulp
T. Griekspoor
T. Griekspoor
6
3
2
W. Koolhof
W. Koolhof
N. Skupski
N. Skupski
4
6
2
R. Jebavý
R. Jebavý
M. Sabanov
M. Sabanov
F. López
F. López
M. Cressy
M. Cressy
A partire dalle 11:00
F. Krajinovic
F. Krajinovic
A. Bedene
A. Bedene
M. Melo
M. Melo
M. González
M. González
A partire dalle 11:00
A. Krajicek
A. Krajicek
I. Dodig
I. Dodig
J. Peers
J. Peers
F. Polášek
F. Polášek
A partire dalle 11:00
Pubblicità
Ad