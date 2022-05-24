M. Granollers/H. Zeballos vs U. Humbert/C. Lestienne | Roland Garros
Doppio maschile | Turno 1 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmato
M. Granollers
M. Granollers
H. Zeballos
H. Zeballos
U. Humbert
U. Humbert
C. Lestienne
C. Lestienne
25/05
Pubblicità
Ad

Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos - Constant Lestienne / Ugo Humbert Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Marcel-Granollers-headshot
MarcelGranollers
Spagna
Spagna
  • Età36
  • Altezza1.91m
  • Peso80kg
Horacio-Zeballos-headshot
HoracioZeballos
Argentina
Argentina
  • Età37
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso-
Ugo-Humbert-headshot
UgoHumbert
Francia
Francia
  • Età23
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso-
Constant-Lestienne-headshot
ConstantLestienne
Francia
Francia
  • Età30
  • Altezza1.8m
  • Peso72kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

M. Granollers

H. Zeballos

U. Humbert

C. Lestienne

Partite non ancora giocate

Altre partite

Doppio maschile / Turno 1

B. van de Zandschulp
B. van de Zandschulp
T. Griekspoor
T. Griekspoor
6
3
2
W. Koolhof
W. Koolhof
N. Skupski
N. Skupski
4
6
3
R. Jebavý
R. Jebavý
M. Sabanov
M. Sabanov
F. López
F. López
M. Cressy
M. Cressy
A partire dalle 11:00
F. Krajinovic
F. Krajinovic
A. Bedene
A. Bedene
M. Melo
M. Melo
M. González
M. González
A partire dalle 11:00
A. Krajicek
A. Krajicek
I. Dodig
I. Dodig
J. Peers
J. Peers
F. Polášek
F. Polášek
A partire dalle 11:00
Pubblicità
Ad