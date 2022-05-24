T. Pütz/M. Venus vs I. Ivashka/J. Duckworth | Roland Garros
Doppio maschile | Turno 1 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmato
T. Pütz
T. Pütz
M. Venus
M. Venus
I. Ivashka
I. Ivashka
J. Duckworth
J. Duckworth
25/05
Michael Venus / Tim Pütz - James Duckworth / Ilya Ivashka Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Tim-Pütz-headshot
TimPütz
Germania
Germania
  • Età34
  • Altezza1.85m
  • Peso-
Michael-Venus-headshot
MichaelVenus
Nuova Zelanda
Nuova Zelanda
  • Età34
  • Altezza1.91m
  • Peso-
Ilya-Ivashka-headshot
IlyaIvashka
Bielorussia
Bielorussia
  • Età28
  • Altezza1.93m
  • Peso-
James-Duckworth-headshot
JamesDuckworth
Australia
Australia
  • Età30
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

T. Pütz

M. Venus

I. Ivashka

J. Duckworth

