R. Gasquet/J. Tsonga vs H. Rune/F. Cabral | Roland Garros
Doppio maschile | Turno 1 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmato
R. Gasquet
J. Tsonga
H. Rune
F. Cabral
25/05
Richard Gasquet / Jo-Wilfried Tsonga - Holger Rune / Francisco Cabral Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
RichardGasquet
Francia
- Età35
- Altezza1.85m
- Peso75kg
Jo-WilfriedTsonga
Francia
- Età37
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso91kg
HolgerRune
Danimarca
- Età19
- Altezza-
- Peso-
FranciscoCabral
Portogallo
- Età25
- Altezza-
- Peso-
Statistiche
Ultime partite
R. Gasquet
J. Tsonga
H. Rune
F. Cabral
Partite non ancora giocate
