R. Gasquet/J. Tsonga vs H. Rune/F. Cabral | Roland Garros
Doppio maschile | Turno 1 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmato
25/05
Richard Gasquet / Jo-Wilfried Tsonga - Holger Rune / Francisco Cabral Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Richard-Gasquet-headshot
RichardGasquet
Francia
Francia
  • Età35
  • Altezza1.85m
  • Peso75kg
Jo-Wilfried-Tsonga-headshot
Jo-WilfriedTsonga
Francia
Francia
  • Età37
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso91kg
Holger-Rune-headshot
HolgerRune
Danimarca
Danimarca
  • Età19
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Francisco-Cabral-headshot
FranciscoCabral
Portogallo
Portogallo
  • Età25
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

R. Gasquet

J. Tsonga

H. Rune

F. Cabral

Partite non ancora giocate

