J. Cabal/R. Farah vs B. Paire/A. Ramos | Roland Garros
Doppio maschile | Turno 1 | 24.05.2022 | Court 4
Programmato
J. Cabal
R. Farah
B. Paire
A. Ramos
A partire dalle 11:00
Robert Farah / Juan Sebastián Cabal - Benoît Paire / Albert Ramos Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
Juan SebastiánCabal
Colombia
- Età36
- Altezza1.85m
- Peso-
RobertFarah
Colombia
- Età35
- Altezza1.93m
- Peso-
BenoîtPaire
Francia
- Età33
- Altezza1.96m
- Peso80kg
AlbertRamos
Spagna
- Età34
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso80kg
Statistiche
Ultime partite
J. Cabal
R. Farah
B. Paire
A. Ramos
Altre partite
Doppio maschile / Turno 1
