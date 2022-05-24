B. van de Zandschulp/T. Griekspoor vs W. Koolhof/N. Skupski | Roland Garros
Doppio maschile | Turno 1 | 24.05.2022 | Court 8
B. van de Zandschulp
T. Griekspoor
6
3
2
W. Koolhof
N. Skupski
4
6
3
Tallon Griekspoor / Botic van de Zandschulp - Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski Riassunto della partita
Statistiche
1
Set vinti
1
4
Ace
4
0
Doppi falli
0
74%
Prima di servizio
63%
62%
Prime di servizio vinte
82%
63%
Seconde di servizio vinte
42%
100%
Break vinti
100%
Panoramica dei giocatori
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Olanda
- Età26
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso83kg
TallonGriekspoor
Olanda
- Età25
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso82kg
WesleyKoolhof
Olanda
- Età33
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso78kg
NealSkupski
Inghilterra
- Età32
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso-
