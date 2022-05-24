B. van de Zandschulp/T. Griekspoor vs W. Koolhof/N. Skupski | Roland Garros
Doppio maschile | Turno 1 | 24.05.2022 | Court 8
Live
In Corso
B. van de Zandschulp
B. van de Zandschulp
T. Griekspoor
T. Griekspoor
6
3
2
W. Koolhof
W. Koolhof
N. Skupski
N. Skupski
4
6
3
Pubblicità
Ad

Tallon Griekspoor / Botic van de Zandschulp - Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski Riassunto della partita

Statistiche

Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Olanda
Olanda
Tallon-Griekspoor-headshot
TallonGriekspoor
Olanda
Olanda
Wesley-Koolhof-headshot
WesleyKoolhof
Olanda
Olanda
Neal-Skupski-headshot
NealSkupski
Inghilterra
Inghilterra
1

Set vinti

1
4
Ace
4
0
Doppi falli
0
74%
Prima di servizio
63%
62%
Prime di servizio vinte
82%
63%
Seconde di servizio vinte
42%
100%
Break vinti
100%

Panoramica dei giocatori

Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Olanda
Olanda
  • Età26
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso83kg
Tallon-Griekspoor-headshot
TallonGriekspoor
Olanda
Olanda
  • Età25
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso82kg
Wesley-Koolhof-headshot
WesleyKoolhof
Olanda
Olanda
  • Età33
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso78kg
Neal-Skupski-headshot
NealSkupski
Inghilterra
Inghilterra
  • Età32
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso-

Altre partite

Doppio maschile / Turno 1

R. Jebavý
R. Jebavý
M. Sabanov
M. Sabanov
F. López
F. López
M. Cressy
M. Cressy
A partire dalle 11:00
F. Krajinovic
F. Krajinovic
A. Bedene
A. Bedene
M. Melo
M. Melo
M. González
M. González
A partire dalle 11:00
A. Krajicek
A. Krajicek
I. Dodig
I. Dodig
J. Peers
J. Peers
F. Polášek
F. Polášek
A partire dalle 11:00
J. Cabal
J. Cabal
R. Farah
R. Farah
B. Paire
B. Paire
A. Ramos
A. Ramos
A partire dalle 11:00
Pubblicità
Ad