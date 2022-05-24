L. Hradecká/G. Escobar vs E. Lechemia/R. Ramanathan | Roland Garros
Doppio misto | Turno 1 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmato
L. Hradecká
L. Hradecká
G. Escobar
G. Escobar
E. Lechemia
E. Lechemia
R. Ramanathan
R. Ramanathan
25/05
Pubblicità
Ad

Lucie Hradecká / Gonzalo Escobar - Ramkumar Ramanathan / Elixane Lechemia Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Lucie-Hradecká-headshot
LucieHradecká
Repubblica Ceca
Repubblica Ceca
  • Età37
  • Altezza1.77m
  • Peso72kg
Gonzalo-Escobar-headshot
GonzaloEscobar
Ecuador
Ecuador
  • Età33
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Elixane-Lechemia-headshot
ElixaneLechemia
Francia
Francia
  • Età30
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Ramkumar-Ramanathan-headshot
RamkumarRamanathan
India
India
  • Età27
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

L. Hradecká

G. Escobar

E. Lechemia

R. Ramanathan

Partite non ancora giocate

Altre partite

Doppio misto / Turno 1

N. Mahut
N. Mahut
S. Zhang
S. Zhang
B. Haddad Maia
B. Haddad Maia
B. Soares
B. Soares
25/05
S. González
S. González
L. Siegemund
L. Siegemund
S. Mirza
S. Mirza
I. Dodig
I. Dodig
25/05
B. Paire
B. Paire
C. Paquet
C. Paquet
B. McLachlan
B. McLachlan
H. Chan
H. Chan
25/05
N. Melichar-Martinez
N. Melichar-Martinez
K. Krawietz
K. Krawietz
M. Arévalo
M. Arévalo
G. Olmos
G. Olmos
25/05
Pubblicità
Ad