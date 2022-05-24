A. Kerber vs E. Jacquemot | Roland Garros
Singolo femminile | Turno 2 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmato
A. Kerber (21)
E. Jacquemot (WC)
25/05
Angelique Kerber - Elsa Jacquemot Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Angelique-Kerber-headshot
AngeliqueKerber
Germania
Germania
  • WTA classifica17
  • WTA punti2354
  • Età34
  • Altezza1.73m
  • Peso-
Elsa-Jacquemot-headshot
ElsaJacquemot
Francia
Francia
  • WTA classifica215
  • WTA punti323
  • Età19
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

A. Kerber

E. Jacquemot

