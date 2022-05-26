V. Azarenka vs J. Teichmann | Roland Garros
Singolo femminile | Turno 3 | 27.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmato
V. Azarenka (15)
V. Azarenka (15)
J. Teichmann (23)
J. Teichmann (23)
27/05
Victoria Azarenka - Jil Teichmann Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Victoria-Azarenka-headshot
VictoriaAzarenka
Bielorussia
Bielorussia
  • WTA classifica15
  • WTA punti2440
  • Età32
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso-
Jil-Teichmann-headshot
JilTeichmann
Svizzera
Svizzera
  • WTA classifica24
  • WTA punti1783
  • Età24
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
Victoria-Azarenka-headshot
VictoriaAzarenka
Bielorussia
Bielorussia
Jil-Teichmann-headshot
JilTeichmann
Svizzera
Svizzera
1

Vittorie

1 match

0

Vittorie

Ultime partite

V. Azarenka

J. Teichmann

