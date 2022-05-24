A. Zverev vs S. Báez | Roland Garros
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmato
A. Zverev (3)
S. Báez
25/05
Alexander Zverev - Sebastián Báez Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Alexander-Zverev-headshot
AlexanderZverev
  • ATP classifica3
  • ATP punti7075
  • Età25
  • Altezza1.98m
  • Peso-
Sebastián-Báez-headshot
SebastiánBáez
  • ATP classifica36
  • ATP punti1178
  • Età21
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
1

Vittorie

1 match

0

Vittorie

Ultime partite

A. Zverev

S. Báez

