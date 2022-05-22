A. Kuznetsov vs D. Schwartzman | Roland Garros
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 22.05.2022 | Court 6
Programmato
A. Kuznetsov (Q)
A. Kuznetsov (Q)
D. Schwartzman (15)
D. Schwartzman (15)
22/05
Pubblicità
Ad

Andrey Kuznetsov - Diego Schwartzman Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Andrey-Kuznetsov-headshot
AndreyKuznetsov
Russia
Russia
  • ATP classifica227
  • ATP punti237
  • Età31
  • Altezza1.85m
  • Peso71kg
Diego-Schwartzman-headshot
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP classifica16
  • ATP punti2505
  • Età29
  • Altezza1.7m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
Andrey-Kuznetsov-headshot
AndreyKuznetsov
Russia
Russia
Diego-Schwartzman-headshot
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
Argentina
1

Vittorie

1 match

0

Vittorie

Ultime partite

A. Kuznetsov

D. Schwartzman

Altre partite

A. Bedene
A. Bedene
C. O'Connell (WC)
C. O'Connell (WC)
22/05
P. Cuevas
P. Cuevas
J. Brooksby (31)
J. Brooksby (31)
22/05
G. Dimitrov (18)
G. Dimitrov (18)
M. Giron
M. Giron
22/05
B. Coric
B. Coric
C. Taberner
C. Taberner
22/05
Pubblicità
Ad