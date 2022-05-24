B. van de Zandschulp vs F. Fognini | Roland Garros
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmato
B. van de Zandschulp (26)
F. Fognini
25/05
Botic van de Zandschulp - Fabio Fognini Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Olanda
- ATP classifica29
- ATP punti1344
- Età26
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso83kg
FabioFognini
Italia
- ATP classifica51
- ATP punti976
- Età35
- Altezza1.78m
- Peso-
Statistiche
Ultime partite
B. van de Zandschulp
F. Fognini
Altre partite
