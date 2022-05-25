F. Tiafoe vs D. Goffin | Roland Garros
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 26.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmato
F. Tiafoe (24)
D. Goffin
26/05
Frances Tiafoe - David Goffin Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Frances-Tiafoe-headshot
FrancesTiafoe
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • ATP classifica27
  • ATP punti1599
  • Età24
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso-
David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgio
Belgio
  • ATP classifica48
  • ATP punti1023
  • Età31
  • Altezza1.8m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
Frances-Tiafoe-headshot
FrancesTiafoe
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgio
Belgio
1

Vittorie

4 incontri

3

Vittorie

Ultime partite

F. Tiafoe

D. Goffin

