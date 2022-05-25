G. Simon vs S. Johnson | Roland Garros
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 26.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmato
G. Simon (WC)
S. Johnson
26/05
Pubblicità
Ad
Gilles Simon - Steve Johnson Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
GillesSimon
Francia
- ATP classifica158
- ATP punti391
- Età37
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso-
SteveJohnson
Stati Uniti
- ATP classifica92
- ATP punti689
- Età32
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso86kg
Statistiche
Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
1
Vittorie
1 match
0
Vittorie
Ultime partite
G. Simon
S. Johnson
Altre partite
Pubblicità
Ad