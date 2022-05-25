G. Simon vs S. Johnson | Roland Garros
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 26.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmato
G. Simon (WC)
G. Simon (WC)
S. Johnson
S. Johnson
26/05
Gilles Simon - Steve Johnson Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Gilles-Simon-headshot
GillesSimon
Francia
Francia
  • ATP classifica158
  • ATP punti391
  • Età37
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso-
Steve-Johnson-headshot
SteveJohnson
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • ATP classifica92
  • ATP punti689
  • Età32
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso86kg

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
Gilles-Simon-headshot
GillesSimon
Francia
Francia
Steve-Johnson-headshot
SteveJohnson
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
1

Vittorie

1 match

0

Vittorie

Ultime partite

G. Simon

S. Johnson

Altre partite

Singolo maschile / Turno 2

F. Auger-Aliassime (9)
F. Auger-Aliassime (9)
6
0
C. Ugo (Q)
C. Ugo (Q)
0
0
J. Isner (23)
J. Isner (23)
6
0
G. Barrère (WC)
G. Barrère (WC)
4
0
H. Dellien
H. Dellien
4
K. Khachanov (21)
K. Khachanov (21)
2
N. Djokovic (1)
N. Djokovic (1)
A. Molcan
A. Molcan
A partire dalle 11:00
