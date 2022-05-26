G. Dimitrov vs D. Schwartzman | Roland Garros
Singolo maschile | Turno 3 | 27.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmato
G. Dimitrov (18)
G. Dimitrov (18)
D. Schwartzman (15)
D. Schwartzman (15)
27/05
Grigor Dimitrov - Diego Schwartzman Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Grigor-Dimitrov-headshot
GrigorDimitrov
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
  • ATP classifica21
  • ATP punti1740
  • Età31
  • Altezza1.91m
  • Peso80kg
Diego-Schwartzman-headshot
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP classifica16
  • ATP punti2505
  • Età29
  • Altezza1.7m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

G. Dimitrov

D. Schwartzman

