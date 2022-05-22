J. Thompson vs R. Nadal | Roland Garros
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 23.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmato
J. Thompson
J. Thompson
R. Nadal (5)
R. Nadal (5)
23/05
Jordan Thompson - Rafael Nadal Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Jordan-Thompson-headshot
JordanThompson
Australia
Australia
  • ATP classifica82
  • ATP punti748
  • Età28
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso73kg
Rafael-Nadal-headshot
RafaelNadal
Spagna
Spagna
  • ATP classifica5
  • ATP punti5525
  • Età35
  • Altezza1.85m
  • Peso85kg

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
Jordan-Thompson-headshot
JordanThompson
Australia
Australia
Rafael-Nadal-headshot
RafaelNadal
Spagna
Spagna
0

Vittorie

1 match

1

Vittorie

Ultime partite

J. Thompson

R. Nadal

Altre partite

Singolo maschile / Turno 1

A. Bedene
A. Bedene
6
2
C. O'Connell (WC)
C. O'Connell (WC)
2
2
G. Dimitrov (18)
G. Dimitrov (18)
6
3
M. Giron
M. Giron
1
1
B. Coric
B. Coric
3
1
C. Taberner
C. Taberner
6
0
D. Altmaier
D. Altmaier
1
0
J. Munar
J. Munar
6
1
