J. Thompson vs R. Nadal | Roland Garros
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 23.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmato
J. Thompson
R. Nadal (5)
23/05
Jordan Thompson - Rafael Nadal Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
JordanThompson
Australia
- ATP classifica82
- ATP punti748
- Età28
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso73kg
RafaelNadal
Spagna
- ATP classifica5
- ATP punti5525
- Età35
- Altezza1.85m
- Peso85kg
Statistiche
Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
0
Vittorie
1 match
1
Vittorie
Ultime partite
J. Thompson
R. Nadal
Altre partite
