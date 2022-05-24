P. Carreño vs G. Simon | Roland Garros
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 24.05.2022 | Court Simonne-Mathieu
Programmato
P. Carreño (16)
G. Simon (WC)
A partire dalle 11:00
Pablo Carreño - Gilles Simon Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Pablo-Carreño-headshot
PabloCarreño
  • ATP classifica18
  • ATP punti2135
  • Età30
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso-
Gilles-Simon-headshot
GillesSimon
  • ATP classifica158
  • ATP punti391
  • Età37
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
3

Vittorie

5 incontri

2

Vittorie

Ultime partite

P. Carreño

G. Simon

