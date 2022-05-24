P. Carreño vs G. Simon | Roland Garros
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 24.05.2022 | Court Simonne-Mathieu
Programmato
P. Carreño (16)
G. Simon (WC)
A partire dalle 11:00
Pablo Carreño - Gilles Simon Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
PabloCarreño
Spagna
- ATP classifica18
- ATP punti2135
- Età30
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso-
GillesSimon
Francia
- ATP classifica158
- ATP punti391
- Età37
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso-
Statistiche
Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
3
Vittorie
5 incontri
2
Vittorie
Ultime partite
P. Carreño
G. Simon
Altre partite
