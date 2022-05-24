R. Berankis vs L. Djere | Roland Garros
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 24.05.2022 | Court 11
Live
In Corso
R. Berankis
4
4
2
L. Djere
6
6
4
Ricardas Berankis - Laslo Djere Riassunto della partita
Statistiche
0
Set vinti
2
2
Ace
2
4
Doppi falli
3
67%
Prima di servizio
61%
67%
Prime di servizio vinte
69%
37%
Seconde di servizio vinte
58%
69%
Punti a rete vinti
90%
Panoramica dei giocatori
RicardasBerankis
Lituania
- ATP classifica101
- ATP punti645
- Età31
- Altezza1.75m
- Peso70kg
LasloDjere
Serbia
- ATP classifica56
- ATP punti956
- Età26
- Altezza1.85m
- Peso80kg
