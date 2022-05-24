R. Berankis vs L. Djere | Roland Garros
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 24.05.2022 | Court 11
R. Berankis
R. Berankis
4
4
2
L. Djere
L. Djere
6
6
4
Ricardas Berankis - Laslo Djere Riassunto della partita

Statistiche

Ricardas-Berankis-headshot
RicardasBerankis
Lituania
Lituania
Laslo-Djere-headshot
LasloDjere
Serbia
Serbia
0

Set vinti

2
2
Ace
2
4
Doppi falli
3
67%
Prima di servizio
61%
67%
Prime di servizio vinte
69%
37%
Seconde di servizio vinte
58%
69%
Punti a rete vinti
90%

Panoramica dei giocatori

Ricardas-Berankis-headshot
RicardasBerankis
Lituania
Lituania
  • ATP classifica101
  • ATP punti645
  • Età31
  • Altezza1.75m
  • Peso70kg
Laslo-Djere-headshot
LasloDjere
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP classifica56
  • ATP punti956
  • Età26
  • Altezza1.85m
  • Peso80kg

