Z. Kolár vs S. Tsitsipas | Roland Garros
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 26.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmato
Z. Kolár (Q)
S. Tsitsipas (4)
26/05
Zdenek Kolár - Stefanos Tsitsipas Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Zdenek-Kolár-headshot
ZdenekKolár
Repubblica Ceca
Repubblica Ceca
  • ATP classifica134
  • ATP punti468
  • Età25
  • Altezza1.85m
  • Peso76kg
Stefanos-Tsitsipas-headshot
StefanosTsitsipas
Grecia
Grecia
  • ATP classifica4
  • ATP punti5965
  • Età23
  • Altezza1.96m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

Z. Kolár

S. Tsitsipas

