C. Gauff vs A. Kerber | Roma
Singolo femminile | Turno 1 | 09.05.2022 | Grandstand
Programmato
C. Gauff (15)
A. Kerber
09/05
Cori Gauff - Angelique Kerber Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Cori-Gauff-headshot
CoriGauff
  • WTA classifica16
  • WTA punti2300
  • Età18
  • Altezza1.75m
  • Peso-
Angelique-Kerber-headshot
AngeliqueKerber
  • WTA classifica19
  • WTA punti2243
  • Età34
  • Altezza1.73m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
0

Vittorie

1 match

1

Vittorie

Ultime partite

C. Gauff

A. Kerber

