N. Lammons/J. Withrow vs W. Koolhof/N. Skupski | US Open
Doppio maschile | Turno 2 | 03.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Programmato
N. Lammons
J. Withrow
W. Koolhof
N. Skupski
03/09
Jackson Withrow / Nathaniel Lammons - Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
NathanielLammons
Stati Uniti
- Età29
- Altezza-
- Peso-
JacksonWithrow
Stati Uniti
- Età29
- Altezza-
- Peso-
WesleyKoolhof
Olanda
- Età33
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso78kg
NealSkupski
Inghilterra
- Età32
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso-
Statistiche
Ultime partite
N. Lammons
J. Withrow
W. Koolhof
N. Skupski