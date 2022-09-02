N. Lammons/J. Withrow vs W. Koolhof/N. Skupski | US Open
Doppio maschile | Turno 2 | 03.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Programmato
03/09
Jackson Withrow / Nathaniel Lammons - Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Nathaniel-Lammons-headshot
NathanielLammons
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • Età29
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Jackson-Withrow-headshot
JacksonWithrow
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • Età29
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Wesley-Koolhof-headshot
WesleyKoolhof
Olanda
Olanda
  • Età33
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso78kg
Neal-Skupski-headshot
NealSkupski
Inghilterra
Inghilterra
  • Età32
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

N. Lammons

J. Withrow

W. Koolhof

N. Skupski

