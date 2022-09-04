M. Ebden/M. Purcell vs W. Koolhof/N. Skupski | US Open
Doppio maschile | Turno 3 | 05.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Programmato
M. Ebden
M. Purcell
W. Koolhof
N. Skupski
05/09
Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell - Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
MatthewEbden
Australia
- Età34
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso80kg
MaxPurcell
Australia
- Età24
- Altezza1.85m
- Peso75kg
WesleyKoolhof
Olanda
- Età33
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso78kg
NealSkupski
Inghilterra
- Età32
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso-
Statistiche
Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
2
Vittorie
3 incontri
1
Vittorie
Ultime partite
M. Ebden
M. Purcell
W. Koolhof
N. Skupski
Altre partite
