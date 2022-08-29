C. Vandeweghe vs M. Zanevska | US Open
Singolo femminile | Turno 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 11
Programmato
C. Vandeweghe
M. Zanevska
29/08
CoCo Vandeweghe - Maryna Zanevska Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
CoCoVandeweghe
Stati Uniti
- WTA classifica124
- WTA punti513
- Età30
- Altezza1.85m
- Peso70kg
MarynaZanevska
Belgio
- WTA classifica98
- WTA punti650
- Età29
- Altezza1.75m
- Peso-
Statistiche
Ultime partite
C. Vandeweghe
M. Zanevska
