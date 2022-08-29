H. Tan vs B. Andreescu | US Open
Singolo femminile | Turno 1 | 29.08.2022 | Grandstand
Programmato
H. Tan
H. Tan
B. Andreescu
B. Andreescu
29/08
Pubblicità
Ad

Harmony Tan - Bianca Andreescu Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Harmony-Tan-headshot
HarmonyTan
Francia
Francia
  • WTA classifica111
  • WTA punti570
  • Età24
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Bianca-Andreescu-headshot
BiancaAndreescu
Canada
Canada
  • WTA classifica50
  • WTA punti1082
  • Età22
  • Altezza1.7m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

H. Tan

B. Andreescu

Altre partite

S. Halep (7)
S. Halep (7)
D. Snigur
D. Snigur
29/08
M. Frech
M. Frech
R. Marino
R. Marino
29/08
N. Podoroska
N. Podoroska
A. Schmiedlová
A. Schmiedlová
29/08
S. Zhang
S. Zhang
J. Teichmann (30)
J. Teichmann (30)
29/08
Pubblicità
Ad

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4580
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Harmony Tan vs Bianca Andreescu US Open Femminile - 29 agosto 2022

Segui la partita di tennis US Open Femminile tra Harmony Tan e Bianca Andreescu live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 17:00 del 29 agosto 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di US Open Femminile Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...