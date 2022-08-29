H. Tan vs B. Andreescu | US Open
Singolo femminile | Turno 1 | 29.08.2022 | Grandstand
Programmato
H. Tan
B. Andreescu
29/08
Harmony Tan - Bianca Andreescu Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
HarmonyTan
Francia
- WTA classifica111
- WTA punti570
- Età24
- Altezza-
- Peso-
BiancaAndreescu
Canada
- WTA classifica50
- WTA punti1082
- Età22
- Altezza1.7m
- Peso-
Statistiche
Ultime partite
H. Tan
B. Andreescu
Altre partite
Classifica
|Giocatori
|Pts
|1
|8605
|2
|4580
|3
|4190
|4
|3980
|5
|3920