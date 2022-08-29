L. Fernandez vs O. Dodin | US Open
Singolo femminile | Turno 1 | 30.08.2022 | Louis Armstrong Stadium
Programmato
L. Fernandez (14)
O. Dodin
30/08
Leylah Fernandez - Océane Dodin Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
LeylahFernandez
Canada
- WTA classifica14
- WTA punti2540
- Età19
- Altezza1.68m
- Peso-
OcéaneDodin
Francia
- WTA classifica99
- WTA punti643
- Età25
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso58kg
Statistiche
Ultime partite
L. Fernandez
O. Dodin
Altre partite
