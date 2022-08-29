L. Fernandez vs O. Dodin | US Open
Singolo femminile | Turno 1 | 30.08.2022 | Louis Armstrong Stadium
Programmato
L. Fernandez (14)
L. Fernandez (14)
O. Dodin
O. Dodin
30/08
Pubblicità
Ad

Leylah Fernandez - Océane Dodin Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Leylah-Fernandez-headshot
LeylahFernandez
Canada
Canada
  • WTA classifica14
  • WTA punti2540
  • Età19
  • Altezza1.68m
  • Peso-
Océane-Dodin-headshot
OcéaneDodin
Francia
Francia
  • WTA classifica99
  • WTA punti643
  • Età25
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso58kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

L. Fernandez

O. Dodin

Altre partite

S. Halep (7)
S. Halep (7)
D. Snigur
D. Snigur
A partire dalle 17:00
M. Frech
M. Frech
R. Marino
R. Marino
A partire dalle 17:00
N. Podoroska
N. Podoroska
A. Schmiedlová
A. Schmiedlová
A partire dalle 17:00
S. Zhang
S. Zhang
J. Teichmann (30)
J. Teichmann (30)
A partire dalle 17:00
Pubblicità
Ad

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4580
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Leylah Fernandez vs Océane Dodin US Open Femminile - 30 agosto 2022

Segui la partita di tennis US Open Femminile tra Leylah Fernandez e Océane Dodin live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 01:00 del 30 agosto 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di US Open Femminile Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...