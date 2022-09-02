A. Tomljanovic vs S. Williams | US Open
Singolo femminile | Turno 3 | 03.09.2022 | Arthur Ashe Stadium
Programmato
A. Tomljanovic
A. Tomljanovic
S. Williams
S. Williams
03/09
Ajla Tomljanovic - Serena Williams Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Ajla-Tomljanovic-headshot
AjlaTomljanovic
Australia
Australia
  • WTA classifica46
  • WTA punti1100
  • Età29
  • Altezza1.8m
  • Peso-
Serena-Williams-headshot
SerenaWilliams
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • WTA classifica-
  • WTA punti-
  • Età40
  • Altezza1.75m
  • Peso72kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

A. Tomljanovic

S. Williams

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Ajla Tomljanovic vs Serena Williams US Open Femminile - 3 settembre 2022

Segui la partita di tennis US Open Femminile tra Ajla Tomljanovic e Serena Williams live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 01:00 del 3 settembre 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di US Open Femminile Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...