D. Galán vs J. Thompson | US Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 31.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Programmato
D. Galán
D. Galán
J. Thompson
J. Thompson
31/08
Daniel Galán - Jordan Thompson Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Daniel-Galán-headshot
DanielGalán
Colombia
Colombia
  • ATP classifica94
  • ATP punti568
  • Età26
  • Altezza1.91m
  • Peso72kg
Jordan-Thompson-headshot
JordanThompson
Australia
Australia
  • ATP classifica102
  • ATP punti527
  • Età28
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso73kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

D. Galán

J. Thompson

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Daniel Galán vs Jordan Thompson US Open Maschile - 31 agosto 2022

Segui la partita di tennis US Open Maschile tra Daniel Galán e Jordan Thompson live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 00:00 del 31 agosto 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di US Open Maschile Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

