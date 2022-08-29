H. Hurkacz vs O. Otte | US Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 30.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Programmato
H. Hurkacz (8)
O. Otte
30/08
Pubblicità
Ad
Hubert Hurkacz - Oscar Otte Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
HubertHurkacz
Polonia
- ATP classifica10
- ATP punti3355
- Età25
- Altezza1.96m
- Peso-
OscarOtte
Germania
- ATP classifica41
- ATP punti1070
- Età29
- Altezza1.96m
- Peso77kg
Statistiche
Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
1
Vittorie
1 match
0
Vittorie
Ultime partite
H. Hurkacz
O. Otte
Altre partite
Pubblicità
Ad
Classifica
|Giocatori
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890