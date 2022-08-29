H. Hurkacz vs O. Otte | US Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 30.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Programmato
H. Hurkacz (8)
H. Hurkacz (8)
O. Otte
O. Otte
30/08
Hubert Hurkacz - Oscar Otte Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Hubert Hurkacz
HubertHurkacz
Polonia
Polonia
  • ATP classifica10
  • ATP punti3355
  • Età25
  • Altezza1.96m
  • Peso-
Oscar Otte
OscarOtte
Germania
Germania
  • ATP classifica41
  • ATP punti1070
  • Età29
  • Altezza1.96m
  • Peso77kg

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
Hubert Hurkacz
HubertHurkacz
Polonia
Polonia
Oscar Otte
OscarOtte
Germania
Germania
1

Vittorie

1 match

0

Vittorie

Ultime partite

H. Hurkacz

O. Otte

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

