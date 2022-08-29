J. Duckworth vs C. O'Connell | US Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 30.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Programmato
J. Duckworth
J. Duckworth
C. O'Connell
C. O'Connell
30/08
James Duckworth - Christopher O'Connell Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

James-Duckworth-headshot
JamesDuckworth
Australia
Australia
  • ATP classifica83
  • ATP punti632
  • Età30
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso-
Christopher-O'Connell-headshot
ChristopherO'Connell
Australia
Australia
  • ATP classifica118
  • ATP punti460
  • Età28
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso78kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

J. Duckworth

C. O'Connell

Altre partite

Singolo maschile / Turno 1

Q. Halys
Q. Halys
6
3
A. Rinderknech
A. Rinderknech
4
2
A. Tabilo
A. Tabilo
6
2
K. Majchrzak
K. Majchrzak
1
3
J. Wolf
J. Wolf
6
1
R. Bautista (16)
R. Bautista (16)
4
2
Y. Nishioka
Y. Nishioka
3
1
A. Davidovich
A. Davidovich
6
3
Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

